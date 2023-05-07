2 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian winger, shone brightly in the Portuguese Liga 3 game as he led Sporting Lisbon B to a 2-1 victory over Real SC on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward's impressive performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

In the 63rd minute, Issahaku scored a sensational goal from outside the box, beating the Real SC goalkeeper to give his team the lead.

The visitors had taken the lead just before half time through Dino Semedo, but Sporting levelled the score after the break with a goal from Thiago Ferreira.

The win ensured that Sporting CP B remain at the top of the table after six games in the Liga Portugal 3. Issahaku's goal was his second in the league this season, and it was crucial in helping his team secure all three points.

