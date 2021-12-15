52 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who has turned into a footballer overnight played his first match for his new side New Edubiase United in the National Division One League over the weekend against Future Stars Academy.

The renowned actor was unveiled by the club among their many new signings they have made before the season started.

He signed a two year contract with New Edubiase after weeks of negotiations with the President of the club Abdul Salam Yakubu.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is known for his innate acting skills and often erratic music career but for football there is very little evidence of him being a good player.

Many have opined that his signing is more of a publicity stunt to help market the Division One League side than anything else.

The 34 year old came off the bench very late in the second half amidst loud cheers with his side leading by a 1-0 scoreline at the Nana Gyamfi Stadium at Bekwai.

He barely had a touch as he attempted a swivel and had some few touches but in the short video its obvious he is not a footballer.

VIDEOS BELOW:

