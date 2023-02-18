2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

The winger who joined the Turkish side in the summer scored on the Sunday before the earthquake in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu has been capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit.

He played 258 matches in his career and scored 24 goals with 30 assists.

ALL CAREER GOALS SCORED BY CHRISTIAN ATSU: