In a thrilling encounter in the CAF Champions League, Tanzania's football giants, Young Africans SC, secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, on Wednesday afternoon.

The match showcased the host's dominance, with a series of well-executed goals.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Pacome Zouzoua demonstrated precision with a decisive strike, giving Young Africans SC a 1-0 lead.

The home team continued to assert their offensive prowess into the second half, with Kennedy Musonda extending the lead to 2-0 just one minute after the hour mark.

The third goal for Young Africans SC came in the 66th minute, as Mudathiri Yahya capitalized on a scoring opportunity, confidently finding the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The convincing lead left Medeama SC facing an uphill battle.

As tensions escalated towards the end, Medeama SC's challenges culminated in Jonathan Sowah receiving a red card in the 90th minute.

Despite this setback, Young Africans SC emerged triumphant, showcasing their strength in this exhilarating CAF Champions League clash.

The victory positions Young Africans SC favorably in the competition, underlining their ambitions for success in the CAF Champions League.

