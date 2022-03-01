2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew got his 15th goal of the season for Al Sadd in their Qatar Stars League match against Al Khor SC.

The league winners thumbed Al Khor 4-2 on Tuesday evening after wrapping up the league title last week.

Andre Ayew scored his side's fourth goal as his side got their 18th win of the season in their 20 matches played with two games to end the campaign.

Al Sadd took the lead in the 32nd minute through Ali Assaddala before an own goal from Boualem Khoukhi leveled the scores in the 47th minute.

Santi Cazorla and Akram Afif scored within a space of 60 seconds to give the Qatar Champions a 3-1 lead before Andre Ayew scored in the 79th minute to make 4-1 to Al Sadd.

Al Khor made it 4-2 through Harib Al Saddi in the 83rd minute of the game.

The 33-year-old Ghana captain is the leading goal scorer for Al Sadd in the league with 15 goals in 18 matches in the Qatar top-flight since joining from Swansea City AFC.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:

