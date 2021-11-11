2 hours ago

The Black Stars failed to win against Ethiopia in a crucial World Cup qualifier in South Africa on Thursday as they were held to a 1-1-stalemate.

Most Ghanaians were disappointed with the results and have taken to various social media platforms to express their frustration.

Ghana took the lead in the first half as captain Andre Ayew expertly curled home a free kick from about 25 yards from the edge of the box in the 21st minute.

In the second half the home side pulled parity as captain Getaneh Kebede riffled home into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

South Africa will at 19:00 hours GMT play against Zimbabwe with a win sending them three points clear before playing against Ghana on Sunday.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:

