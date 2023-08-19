3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo marked his debut goal for Bournemouth in a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Having joined the Cherries in January and played a pivotal role in helping them avoid relegation, Semenyo notched his first goal for the club. His deflected strike was directed home by Dominic Solanke, resulting in a 1-1 draw against West Ham last week.

Despite the setback, Bournemouth faced a challenging encounter against Liverpool, who had summer signing Alexis Mac Allister sent off during his debut home match for the Reds.

However, the home side managed to secure a victory in an intense Premier League clash at Anfield.

Within three minutes of kickoff, Bournemouth found the net after capitalizing on Liverpool's defensive mistake. Antoine Semenyo clinically struck the ball into the bottom corner, giving the Cherries an early lead.

In a dynamic first half, Liverpool quickly regained their momentum and netted two goals within an eight-minute span. Luis Diaz equalized with a remarkable finish, volleying the ball into the net after collecting Diogo Jota's low cross.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai then drew a foul at the corner of the box, leading to a penalty opportunity.

Although Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto managed to parry Mohamed Salah's initial penalty, Salah capitalized on the rebound to put Liverpool ahead.

Despite being reduced to 10 men when Argentina's World Cup winner Mac Allister received a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Christie, Liverpool extended their lead.

Szoboszlai's low shot was saved by Neto, but Diogo Jota tapped in the rebound from close range to secure a 3-1 victory for the Reds.

While the match concluded with a defeat for Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo's goal marked a significant personal achievement in his career, adding to the memorable moments in his journey with the Cherries.

