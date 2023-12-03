2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Bournemouth in a thrilling encounter against Aston Villa on Sunday, contributing to his team's 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo, handed a starting role, wasted no time breaking the deadlock for the home team just ten minutes into the fiercely contested clash.

His well-timed finish from a Ryan Christie pass set the tone for an action-packed encounter. However, Jamaica international Leon Bailey responded for Aston Villa, leveling the score ten minutes later.

Bournemouth regained the lead in the 52nd minute when England international Dominic Solanke found the net, courtesy of an assist from Milos Kerkez.

The home team appeared poised to secure the three points, but a stoppage-time strike from Ollie Watkins salvaged a draw for Aston Villa.

Despite Semenyo's impactful performance, he was substituted off in the 71st minute, making way for Luis Sinisterra as the Ghanaian was lucky to escape a second yellow card after pulling down Leon Bailey.

The Ghanaian attacker continues to enjoy an exceptional season with Bournemouth, boasting three goals and an assist in 11 games in the Premier League.

While the draw prevented Bournemouth from securing a victory, Semenyo's consistent contributions underline his importance to the team's success in the ongoing campaign.

As Bournemouth navigates the challenges of the season, Semenyo's form remains a bright spot, offering promise and excitement for the matches ahead.