Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo earned a replay for his side Bristol City in the third round play-off of the English FA Cup match against Swansea City.

The Robins have now gone eight matches without a win at Ashton Gate and needed a second-half header from the Ghanaian to force a replay as the Welsh side took the lead in the game.

Swansea City had been gifted the lead just inside the first quarter as Rob Atkinson sent a poor pass into the path of Liam Cullen who rolled the ball to Joel Piroe to score one of the easiest goals of his career and give the Swans the lead.

Bristol City have only progressed from four of their last 15 FA Cup third-round ties, but they will take heart ahead of the replay at the Liberty Stadium from the fact they have never been knocked out by the Swans, progressing against the Welsh side three times.

Semenyo gave the host a deserved equalizer with 15 minutes to end the game as he headed home a cross that goalkeeper Steven Benda got a hand to but could do little to save it.

Nahki Wells had a last-gasp shot saved by goalkeeper Benda as both sides had numerous chances to have won he game.

