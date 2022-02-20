4 hours ago

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo was on target once again for his Championship side on Saturday in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The English-born Ghanaian striker scored his 6th goal of the season for Bristol City which proved to be the winner at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Andreas Weimman gave the host the lead as early as the 7th minute with the assist coming from Semenyo before he made the results safe with the second goal in the 68th minute but the away side pulled one back deep in injury time through Matt Crooks.

Semenyo shot fiercely into the bottom corner after he was set up by some good passing play on the edge of the area.

The English-born Ghanaian has now been involved in 14 goals this season as he has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists.

Reports are that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) have swiftly moved in to secure the player to switch his nationality.

The 22 year old striker was born in London but is yet to play for England at any level.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20&t=smeBLUILpXzZYdKQzpBnFQ