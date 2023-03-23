2 hours ago

A last-gasp goal from Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was what Ghana needed to break down a very resolute Angolan side that sat back and proved very tough to crack.

Joseph Paintsil won a free kick on the right side of the penalty box, the free kick was effected and it fell to a Ghanaian player who prodded goalwards but it was cleared before Semenyo volleyed home to send the home crowd into raptures.

Ghana should have opened the scores of the game in the early minutes as a Thomas Partey through pass went to Inaki Williams but he was forced wide by the Angolan goalkeeper as the chance went begging.

Angola too had a great opportunity when the Ghana defense allowed M'bala Nzola all the time in the box to strike at goal which was saved by Ati-Zigi but perhaps he should have done better as he had a lot of time for a man in form for Spezia.

Mid-way through the first half, Jordan Ayew was felled from behind in the penalty box but the Congolese official waved away the appeals.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was at times unplayable in the game with the only thing missing being the finishing.

Edmund Addo was also a constant presence in the middle of the pitch as he covered a lot of ground and won lots of balls for Ghana.

Thomas Partey played very well in the middle of the park but the same cannot be said of Kudus Mohammed who has been in the form of his life for club side Ajax and is recently the go-to man for the Black Stars.

Chris Hughton made a lot of changes after recess and it was one of them Semenyo who finally grabbed the winner but perhaps it should have come earlier as he skied a through pass from Partey with the goalie bearing down on him.

The Black Stars of Ghana will travel to Luanda in four days' time to play the same opponents but will have to improve on their performance if they want results from that game.

VIDEO BELOW: