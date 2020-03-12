2 hours ago

It was an all action display for the mercurial Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey in Wednesday's Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Rojiblancos stunned Liverpool at their own backyard as they beat Liverpool 3-2 to eliminate the holders from the Uefa Champions League.

The reds took the lead for the first time in the game on the stroke of half time in the 43rd minute when Georginio Wijnaldum headed home to give the home side hope of overturning the scores.

Roberto Firmino's first goal at Anfield this season at the start of the added 30 minutes gave Liverpool the the lead in the tie.

It was soon the turn of the away side as Adrian deputising for the injured Alisson showed the mistakes in him as a dreadful clearance gave substitute Marcos Llorente the chance to pounce on a loose ball and calmly slot home with a low finish to secure Atletico's crucial away goal.

Llorente struck again with another composed finish in the 105th minute and with the spirit draining out of Liverpool and their supporters, former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata adding insult to injury with a third in the dying seconds to send Atletico through to the last eight.

