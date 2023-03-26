4 hours ago

Black Stars defender Patrick Kpozo gave up some dance moves during his initiation dance at the team hotel following his debut call-up.

New players who earn Black Stars call up dance to songs in front of the whole team and Kpozo served his audience some hot moves.

The Sheriff Tiraspol left-back is making the team for the first time under new coach Chris Hughton following his exploits in the Moldovan league.

Kpozo was named in the pre-World Cup squad but missed the tournament after the list was pruned to 26 for competition in Qatar.

He did not make an appearance in the first leg against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but will be hoping to make an appearance in Luanda on Monday in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Kpozo has made 24 appearances for Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol across all competitions.

VIDEO BELOW: