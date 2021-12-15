2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for Genoa in the Coppa Italia round of 32 match against Salernitana on Tuesday evening.

It was the first win for former AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko since he took over the Genoa job in early November as they book their place in the round of 16.

There was very little to separate the two sides as they gave very little away with both sides happy to play on the counter break with very limited chances at both ends.

The first half ended goalless but the home side regained control of the game and pressed for the elusive which eventually arrived in the 76th minute through Ekuban.

He headed home a powerful cross from young winger Yayah Kallon from close range to give his side the breakthrough.

It is the first goal that has been scored by the Ghanaian striker who joined the Italian side from Trabzonspor in the summer after shinning for the Turkish side.

Ekuban has been playing a bit part role mostly coming from the substitute's bench but has finally broke his goal duck.

Shevchenko's Genoa will play his former club AC Milan in January in the Italian Cup round of 16.

WATCH GOAL BELOW: