4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are on the brink of winning their 20th Ghana Premier League title after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh headed home a corner kick to give the phobians a 1-0 lead.

The in-form forward headed home a corner kick on the stroke of half time after a balanced game between the two sides.

Accra Hearts of Oak are on their way to winning the league with Kotoko currently losing 2-1 to Bechem United with just a single game left to finish the season.

Coach Samuel Boadu has worked wonders since taking over the team in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season which has also coincided in the upturn in form of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

VIDEO BELOW:

