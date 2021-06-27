1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match that had all to play for.

Going into the match there was very little to separate Kotoko and their capital based rivals as they were all tied on 56 points with the only thing separating the two sides being goal difference.

The phobians started the game on the front foot but did not find the back of the net as the Kotoko backline stood tall and cleared every danger.

Raddy Ovouka had a long range shot saved by Kwame Baah comfortably with the only dangerous ball being Fatawu Mohammed's cross which cannoned of the Kotoko bar before it was cleared to safety.

Kotoko hardly put up any decent attack in the first half of the game as it ended 0-0 as they soaked up the pressure and played on the counter break but with very little success.

In the second half the phobians started in the same vein which they ended the first half creating all the problems for the Kotoko back line who stood tall.

In the 66th minute Hearts finally took the lead after a Frederick Ansah Botcway shot was repelled with the ball falling kindly to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who coolly guided it into the roof of the net beyond Kwame Baah for the opener and what eventually ended as the winner.

The Kotoko backline protested that it was offside but the goal stood as he was played onside by a Kotoko defender.

After conceding Kotoko stepped up by bringing on Andy Kumi for the ineffective Evans Adomako but nothing changed as Hearts walked away with all three points and probably the first league title in 12 years with three matches to end the season.

