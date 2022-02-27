2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was among the goals when his lower tier German side FC St Pauli defeated FC Ingolstadt 3-1 away from home on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder opened the scores by curling home a sumptuous free kick to hand his side the lead in the 22nd minute of the game.

It was his seventh goal scored so far this season in the German Bundesliga 2 as his side climbed to the summit of the league.

The home side drew level as Dennis Eckert made it 1-1 but two minutes later the away side took the lead through Guido Burgstaller to make it 2-1.

In the 55th minute, St Pauli put the game beyond the home side as Danish forward Simon Makienok scored the third goal after tucking home a pass from Leart Paqarada.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh has scored 7 goals for his side whiles contributing 9 assists in 27 matches.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:

?s=20&t=c9tOw41QxD8Tt5f9AnrzVA