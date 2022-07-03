42 minutes ago

Ghana bound striker Eddie Nketiah scored a hattrick for his side Arsenal in his first match since signing that bumper contract extension in a pre-season friendly match.

Arsenal on Saturday defeated Ipswich 5-1 in a behind close door friendly match at London Colney.

A first half hattrick for Arsenal's new number 14 Nketiah blew Ipswich away before goals from Sambi Lokonga and youngster Folarin Balogun in the second half added gloss to the score line.

Arsenal fielded a strong line up in the first half which included Thomas Partey, Ben White and Nicolas Pepe as well as a host of players who were away on loan last season, including Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson.

The Ghanaian midfielder was injured at the latter part of last season missing many games but has now returned to fitness and played for his side in the first half.

It was barely 30 seconds on the clock when Nketiah opened the scoring, and the striker soon turned provider, laying on the second for Sambi Lokonga. The Belgian midfielder was able to tap home after an impressive team move.

Nketiah then completed his hat-trick inside 35 minutes, with a couple of trademark poacher’s finishes.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20&t=BuWHRuhJzrXp9KqECJ6sqA