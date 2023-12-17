2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng played a crucial role for Rio Ave as he scored a vital goal in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Vizela in Liga Portugal action on a bustling Saturday afternoon.

Boateng, serving as a pivotal figure for Rio Ave, showcased his mettle throughout the entire match, tormenting and harassing the opposition defenders.

The game started cautiously, with both teams prioritizing defensive stability over offensive risks. Despite Vizela's greater initiative in the initial half, a reluctance to surge forward kept the match finely balanced.

Vizela relied on the lightning-fast pace of Matias Lacava in their counterattacks.

The turning point occurred in the 55th minute when Bruno Wilson intercepted Tomás Silva's clearance on the right, providing a well-placed cross.

Samuel Essende executed a spectacular bicycle kick, breaking the deadlock and giving Vizela the lead.

Undeterred, Rio Ave showed resilience, leveling the score in the 72nd minute. A precise cross from the right by Costinha found Emmanuel Boateng strategically positioned in the box.

The Ghanaian midfielder seized the opportunity, executing a powerful header that found the back of the net.

Boateng's impactful performance this season is evident, with 10 games played, three goals scored, and one assist in Liga Portugal.

VIDEO BELOW:

Alhamdulillah 🤲🤲🙏🏿🦁🦁 +1 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ccX1gXIPeL