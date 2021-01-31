3 hours ago

Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama drop a crazy skill in Kotoko's goalless drawn game against Obuasi Ashantigold at the Len Clay Stadium.

The porcupine warriors had several chance to have won the game with Kwame Poku and other players wasting some good opportunities.

Gama's skill that has gotten social media talking against Ashantigold was when he entered the Ashgold penalty box dropped a shouldr allowing the Ashgold defender Kwadwo Amoako to pass like a wind before crossing.

Hopefully that skill will be used for the advert reels as the Brazilian has showed he is no slouch since signing for Kotoko.

VIDEO BELOW:

