A Puskas award contender goal from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw the Black Meteors depart Algeria with a respectable draw after two penalties were awarded to the host.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended goalless despite the home side mounting incessant attacks on Ghana.

Ghana's defense repelled all that was thrown at them as they kept the Algerians at bay at their own backyard.

The host had a 78th-minute penalty saved by Danlad Ibrahim before in the 83rd minute the Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku shot from more than 40 yards after realizing that the Algeria goalie was off his line.

Algeria leveled from the penalty spot in injury time to make it 1-1 as the second leg come off on Tuesday at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

VIDEO BELOW: