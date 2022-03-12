3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh was unplayable on Friday night for his Lithuanian side FK Zalgiris in their big win over FK Jonava.

It was the opening game in the Lithuanian A Lyga and the Ghanaian forward grabbed a brace and also provided an assist as his side won the match comprehensively.

The Ghanaian attacker opened the scores for his side in the 17th minute at the Sportima Arena in Vilnius before teammate Gorobsov added the second to make it 2-0.

In the 43rd minute, Kyeremeh grabbed his brace and his team's third goal before Ovidijus Verbickas added the fourth goal.

Marko Milickovic, and Donatas Kazlauskas added two more goals for the reigning champions but Kyeremeh assisted Marko Milickovic's goal.

The Ghanaian had this to say after the big victory and his impressive performance.

"It's a good match, we could score even more. But nothing like that, it’s still the start of the season, we’re still in full swing. What we did badly, we will learn from what we did well - we will continue," he said.

"Nice to score two goals at the beginning. I was well prepared for the season. I think I can look even better. I hope to score even more goals this season" he added.

