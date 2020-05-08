1 hour ago

They were born to the same father but different mothers and grew up together in Germany with the hope of making it together as footballers.

Football for the Boateng brothers began at Hertha Berlin for the pair before they both took differing paths with K.P Boateng having played for more than a dozen clubs now.

While Jerome Boateng has gone on to play for Hamburg, Manchester City and Bayer Munich but the two brothers engaged each other in an Instagram live video where they talked about a whole lot of issues including their upbringing, their journey so far and playing for different national teams.

Jerome Boateng went on to represent the country of his birth but his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng after playing for all the age group national teams in Germany represented the country of his father Ghana.

Interestingly the two brothers played against each other as Ghana and Germany were paired in the same group at the 2010 World Cup.

The pair made history at the 2010 World Cup by becoming the first brothers to feature at the World Cup before meeting for the second time at the 2014 World Cup.

