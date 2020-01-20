1 hour ago

Dreams Fc inflicted a slender one nil defeat on Medeama SC who until match day 5 where unbeaten in the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

Ibrahim Issah broke the deadlock for the home side in the first half after a pass from Arthur put him through to roll past Eric Ofori Antwi for one nil despite protestation from the away side for an offside.

The home side then dictated the pace of the game after taking the lead but Medeama came in stronger in the second half with Prince Opoku Agyemang stinging the palms of the Dreams Fc goalie with a ferocious strike.

It ended one nil in favour of the home side as Medeama lost for the first time this season in the Ghana Premier League.

