1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways after back to back defeats against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama on the road.

The Porcupine warriors won by two goals to nil but it was not smooth sailing as they had to toil for most part of the game with Kwame Baah deputizing for Felix Annan who was taking his nuptials had to pull of amazing saves to ensure Kotoko kept a clean sheet.

Ebusua Dwarfs came in with a clear game plan to try and frustrate Asante Kotoko with their two banks of four but their plan the first hitch in the 15th minute when Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty after a foul in the penalty box.

Up stepped Sogne Yacouba who could only tamely send the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Issah Razak as the scoreline remained goalless going into the break.

Two late goals from Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur gave Kotoko all three points.

VIDEO BELOW: