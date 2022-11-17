2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana gave hope to a lot of Ghanaians with their virtuoso performance in the friendly match against Switzerland at the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana handed a strong Switzerland side a 2-0 defeat in what was an impressive outing for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Elisha Owusu, Salisu Mohammed, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among several other players.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made an early incursion into the opposition box but shot calmly into the gloves of goalkeeper Yan Sommer.

Jordan Ayew was put through on goal but was flagged for offside in the 11th minute.

The impressive Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was brought down about 25 meters to the goal and Jordan Ayew wasted the efforts in the 20th minute.

Three minutes later Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman worked on a nice move on the left flank before the Crystal Palace attacker drew a save from Yan Sommer.

Moments later Ghana thought they had won a penalty when Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was brought down in the penalty box but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

Ghana goalie Ati Zigi made a smart save before Inaki Williams headed a corner kick narrowly wide before Salisu Mohammed sent a shot from a free kick narrowly wide off the post.

The first half ended goalless but in the 61st minute, Ghana made three changes as Antoine Semenyo, Kofi Kyereh, Kamal Sowah and Kamaldeen Sulemana, replaced Elisha Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew respectively.

Ghana opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.

The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh sent a fierce shot inches wide before Alidu Siedu slid home from close range but Yan Sommer saved as Ghana won with a comfortable 2-0 win.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before facing Korea and wrapping up with Uruguay.

