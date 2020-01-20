57 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak put up an impressive second half performance to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman on Match day five of the Ghana premier league.

Former Liberty not Bernard Arthur equalized for the Phobians in the 84th minute ofethe game after the Scientific Soccer had taken the lead just 35 seconds into the game through Michael Sefah who rose at the far post to head home an early corner kick.

Striker Kofi Kodja then completed the turnaround for the Accra based side with a goal in the 89th minute to seal the victory.

The victory comes at a vital period for the Phobians who are looking to redeem their image following a poor start to the season.

Hearts of Oak are now unbeaten in three games and will move above Liberty on the league standings.

