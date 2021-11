1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics were held in their opening day Ghana Premier League game against Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Wonder club led the game for long spells after Raymond Oko Grippman had given the Accra based side a deserved first half lead .

Later in the second half, RTU fought hard and managed to score late through a penalty converted by talisman David Abagna to force the match to earn a draw.

VIDEO BELOW: