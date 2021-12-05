1 hour ago

Aduana Stars deepened the woes of WAFA who have started the 2021/2022 campaign on a bad note as they pummeled them by 3-0 at the Dormaa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Ogya boys carried on from their impressive 1-0 win last week against Legon Cities as they made light work of the academy boys.

Aduana Stars were very dominant as they started the game on the front foot but for Bright Agyei's profligacy they should have opened the scores.

But that did not take long in coming as Hafiz Adams was fed in the 8th minute to open the scores for the home side as WAFA did not know what had hit them.

The impressive Emmanuel Gyamfi then scored the first of his two goals in the 31st minute to make it 2-0 for Aduana Stars.

Aduana Stars were awarded a spot kick but Bright Adjei squandered the opportunity to put his name on the score sheet as his shot was saved by goalkeeper Kwadwo Bonsu.

Former Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi made sure of the results in the 70th minute with his second goal on the day and the third for Aduana Stars.

Gyamfi has now scored twice in six matches for Aduana Stars with an assist after joining Aduana Stars from Kotoko on a free transfer.

The win temporarily takes Aduana Stars to second on the league log at least until the rest of the game on Sunday are played.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: