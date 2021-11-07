5 hours ago

AshantiGold SC rescued a draw in their first home match of the season against Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

It was their match day two clash after AshantiGold inflicted a last minute 1-0 defeat on Techiman Eleven Wonders while Karela were held at home on the opening day of the season.

But on Saturday, the miners had to do it the hard way as they had to come from behind to rescue a point at home.

The away side took the lead through Mohammed Humin Dafie in the 35 minutes into the first half to give Karela United the lead.

It did not take long at all as five minute later the home side responded with the equalizer coming from Isaac Opoku Agyemang with a fine goal as both sides went into the break with a point apieece.

None of the teams was able to add to the goals as they each settled for a point in their match day two clash.

