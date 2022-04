6 hours ago

The indifferent form of Great Olympics was on display on Saturday as they lost at home to Ashgold SC in their match day 26 game of the Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics have only one win in their last six matches with their 2-1 win against Aduana Stars their only win.

Yaw Annor was the hero on the day as his screamer gave the visitors the solitary goal and his side the win.

