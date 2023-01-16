4 hours ago

Bechem United left it very late before wrapping up all three points in their match-day 13 clash against Medeama SC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday afternoon.

A late penalty from captain Kofi Agbesimah gave the home side the much-needed win after a stuttering run in recent times.

It's their first win in four matches since defeating Nosatreman FC in November 2022 as they have since that game drew with King Faisal, Tamale City, and lost to Hearts of Oak and Samartex.

The homes side started the game in blistering fashion as they sought for a quick breakthrough but the away defense stood strong.

Medeama on the other hand failed to trouble their host as they sat deep and relied on occasional counter breaks which failed to pose any danger to Bechem United.

After recess, Bechem United started strongly as they were doing before the break but could not find a breakthrough.

It was in the dying embers of the game that talented youngster Clinton Duodu drew a penalty in the box which was expertly converted by captain Kofi Agbesimah to hand his side the lead.

When he scored it was too late for Medeama to mount any attack as they were hoping for at least a draw.

VIDEO BELOW: