In a thrilling encounter held at the Alexandria Stadium, Ghana U-23 and Egypt U-23 showcased their skills and determination in a preparatory match ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, providing spectators with a series of exciting actions.

Ghana started the match on a high note, displaying their attacking prowess from the early minutes.

Their efforts paid off in the 9th minute when Issahaku demonstrated his recovery skills on the edge of the box, skillfully maneuvering past three Egyptian defenders before being brought down inside the penalty area.

Afriyie Barnieh confidently stepped up and expertly converted the resulting penalty, giving Ghana a well-deserved lead.

Just ten minutes later, Egypt had a chance to level the scores when they were awarded a penalty of their own.

However, Ghana's goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, showed his agility and made a remarkable save, punching the ball aside and preserving his team's advantage.

Despite Danlad's heroics, Ghana faced a setback in the 34th minute when a blunder led to an opportunity for Egypt. Fortunately, David Oppong made a crucial block to prevent a goal.

However, Danlad later committed another mistake as his pass went straight to an opponent, initiating a swift counterattack by Egypt.

The Ghanaian defense struggled to recover, and Egypt capitalized on their well-executed team play, equalizing the score.

The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, highlighting the competitiveness of both sides and setting the stage for an exciting U-23 AFCON tournament.

This preparatory match served as valuable experience for the Ghana U-23 team as they gear up for the U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

Their primary objective in the tournament is to secure a top-three finish, which would guarantee their qualification for the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Paris next year.

Ghana's last appearance in the Olympic Games was in 2004, and the team is eager to make a mark on the global stage once again.

In the U-23 AFCON, Ghana will compete in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

The team will look to build on their performance in the preparatory match and showcase their skills as they strive to achieve their goals in the tournament.

