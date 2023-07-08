2 hours ago

The Black Satellites of Ghana had a disappointing start to their campaign in the 2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations as they squandered a one-goal lead to settle for a draw against Niger in their opening group game.

Ghana took the lead in the first half after launching several attacks into the opponent's half.

Mustapha Yakubu, the young talent from Heart of Lions, scored a remarkable free-kick in the 20th minute to give the Black Satellites the advantage.

Shadrack Addo came close to doubling Ghana's lead before the end of the first half, but his effort was brilliantly saved by the Nigerien goalkeeper.

In the second half, Niger gained possession and pushed for an equalizer before the hour mark. However, the Ghanaian team remained resolute in defense and denied their opponents from scoring.

In a stunning turn of events, Niger found a late equalizer in the 95th minute, leaving the match to end in a 1-1 draw at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

In the other group game, Burkina Faso secured a 1-0 victory over the host nation, Ivory Coast, with a goal from Zakaria Tinta, placing them at the top of Group B.

Ghana will face Burkina Faso in their second Group A game on Monday, July 10, before taking on Ivory Coast on July 13.

The Black Satellites will be eager to bounce back from their draw and secure positive results in their upcoming matches to advance in the tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: