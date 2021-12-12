2 hours ago

There was drama on Friday when Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC clashed on Match Day 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The teams produced two late goals as they shared the spoils in a keenly contested game that saw both teams score in the dying embers of the encounter.

Abdul Ganiu Abass' scored in the 93rd minute to cancel out Samuel Boakye's lead for Dreams in the 90th minute.

The first half ended goalless with Dreams FC taking charge of proceedings but failing to take their chances.

Dreams FC created a decent chance and came close to netting the opening goal after Kwaku Karikari had gone past his markers to set up Agyenim Boateng Mensah. But the former Nzema Kotoko forward shot wide.

Abdul Ganiu Abass had only the goalkeeper to beat to put the hosts ahead in the 87th minute but his attempt was saved by Dreams FC goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.

Samuel Boakye who played on at Eleven Wonders last season punished his former club with a sensational volley in the 90th minute to give Dreams FC the lead.

Abass Ganiu finally got his name on the score sheet to level things up for Eleven Wonders as the game ended 1-1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: