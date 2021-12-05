1 hour ago

Elmina Sharks put their troubles through out the week behind them as they defeated Karela United 2-1 to record only their second win of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

It was a match day six clash played at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Saturday night but it was the home side who showed real intent and purpose.

Sharks welcomed goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey for his first game this season whiles the influential Alhaji Mustapha was sidelined through injury.

The home side dominated and pressed for the opener but Karela United stood strong until in the 18th minute when Justice Ato Mensah deftly headed home a cross from Enoch Agblenyo to make it 1-0.

Elmina Sharks went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but returned from recess the more likely to score of the two teams.

After the break Karela United pressed for the equalizer as Kelvin Andoh sent a shot straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Justice Ato Mensah scored a beauty as he struck fiercely into the top corner as the Karela United center backs back tracked in the 50th minute although goalkeeper Felix Kyei got a hand on the ball but he could not save the situation.

A poor pass from Daniel Nii Adjei found Kelvin Andoh who sent a fierce shot into the net in the 81st minuteto make it 2-1 and a nervy finish for Elmina Sharks.

Elmina Sharks ended the game with a 2-1 score line.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: