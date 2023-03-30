2 hours ago

Ernest Nuamah was the name on everyone's lips on Tuesday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium after his exhilarating performance for the Black Meteors against Algeria.

The teenager was unplayable on Tuesday when the Black Meteors defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to book a place at the African U-23 tournament in Morocco.

Nuamah was the toast of many spectators as he dazzled and caused a lot of problems for the opposition's defense.

The 19-year-old Nordsjallaend star was making handed his first invitation to the U-23 side in the first leg which was played in Annaba - Algeria last Friday where the match ended 1-1.

His performance has drawn admiration from Ghana legends Abedi Ayew and Asamoah Gyan who all think the forward has a great future.

VIDEO BELOW: