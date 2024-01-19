2 hours ago

In a highly competitive Group B encounter at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Egypt and Ghana played to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton included Mohammed Kudus in the starting lineup, and the midfielder made a significant impact by scoring a brace.

The first half saw an unfortunate incident for Egypt as star player Mohamed Salah had to leave the field due to injury.

Taking advantage of the situation, Mohammed Kudus drilled home a goal from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage time to give Ghana the lead.

Egypt responded in the second half, with Omar Marmoush equalizing in the 69th minute. However, Ghana quickly regained the lead with another goal from Mohammed Kudus in the 71st minute.

Mostafa Mohamed capitalized on a defensive error just three minutes later, smashing home the second goal for Egypt.

Despite both teams having chances to score, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ghana displayed a well-drilled performance but was hindered by some avoidable individual errors.

Richard Ofori, the goalkeeper for Ghana, made two crucial saves to prevent Egypt from taking the lead.

With this draw, Ghana will enter their final group game against Mozambique with confidence, aiming to secure a positive result.

The match against Mozambique is scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, at Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.

The outcome of that game will determine Ghana's fate in the tournament as they seek to advance to the knockout stages.

📹 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦: 🇪🇬 2-2 🇬🇭

Egypt and Ghana combine for one of the most exciting games of the tournament so far. 🍿 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #EGYGHA | @Football2Gether