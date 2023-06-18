51 minutes ago

Ghana played their penultimate match of the qualifiers against lowly-ranked Islanders at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18.

The Black Stars could have booked their ticket to Cote D'Ivoire 2023 but have postponed it to their last game at home to Central African Republic in September.

It was a gritty game which was very painful to watch with the Malagasies content to stay deep and constantly thwart any Ghana effort with their occasional break.

There was no short on target until in the second half in the 61st minute when Thomas Partey sent a bending free-kick straight at the home goalkeeper.

VIDEO BELOW: