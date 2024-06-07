1 hour ago

A last gasp goal from Jordan Ayew in injury time gave the Black Stars of Ghana a deserved win against Mali in Bamako on Thursday evening.

The win was the first for Ghana in 2024 and the first away win since 2022.

Coach Otto Addo paraded a very youthful and energetic Ghana side that had the likes of Ernest Nuamah, Kudus and Semen yo starting.

The home side started the game on the front foot and and Ghana goalie Lawrence Ati Zigi had to make some early saves from shots.

Ghana had the occasionally break which Semen yo caused the Mali defence a lot of problems with his pace and trickery as he curled over by inches one perfect Ghana counter attack.

On the stroke of half time Mali had a fortuitous goal as Doumbia's strike cannoned off Djiku before deflecting off Doumbia for the opener.

The goal was unfortunate on Ghana's part as it was against the run of play and a draw would have been fair heading into the break.

Right after recess Ghana nearly pulled parity as a cross from Tariq Lampteu was inches off Semen yo but Kudus' s shot was blocked.

Ghana got the deserved equalizer in the 58th minute as a cross from Samedi Salis was headed home at the far post by Ernest Nuamah for perhaps his most important contribution all game.

Mali nearly took the lead heading towards the end as they missed the post by a whisker.

Thomas Partey should have won the game for Ghana when cleanly through on goal but his attempted lob was saved by the Mali goalkeeper.

But it did not take long as Jordan Ayew who joined the action 12 minutes to time scores perhaps his most important Ghana goal in recent memory to make it 2-1 Ghana.

The win takes Ghana to second on the table in group I level on points with Comoros who are yet to play.

Ghana will on Monday 10th June face the Central Africa Republic in Kumasi.

