18 minutes ago

Coach Samuel Boadu got his Hearts of Oak career off to a flying start on Sunday as he guided the side to an emphatic 4-0 victory against WAFA on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra sports stadium.

The win gave the Phobians their third win in four games since the departure of Kosta Papic. Hearts of Oak beat Ebusua Dwarfs (3-2), Liberty Professionals (1-0 )before drawing goalless with rivals Asante Kotoko on match day 16.

Hearts of Oak were simply amazing on the day as they put up a scintillating show to outclass their opponents.

VIDEO BELOW: