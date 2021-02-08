1 hour ago

An 86th minute strike from Kojo Obeng Junior was all that Accra Hearts of Oak needed to secure a point in their match-week 13 fixture against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 home stalemate by Legon Cities on Sunday evening.

A missed penalty, a disallowed goal amid lackluster performance left the Phobians with no win in 4 matches.

The had succumbed to Jonah Attuquaye's individual effort minutes after Umar Manaf's penalty went off target.

