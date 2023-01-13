1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak recorded a draw against King Faisal in their match day 12 Ghana Premier League clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday evening.

There was nothing to separate both sides in a pulsating drawn game that was full of action with the only missing piece being a goal.

Hearts of Oak started the game on the front foot but rarely breached the resolute King Faisal back line.

The phobians went closest in the 6th minute with a strike from Isaac Mensah but the chance was comfortably saved by King goalie Benjamin Asiedu.

King Faisal showed that there is life in them as Baba Yahaya sent a rasping shot against the crossbar.

Hearts youngster Yaw Amankwah Baafi was a constant threat to King Faisal but there were no goals as the first half ended 0-0.

With the introduction of Linda Mtange and Kwadwo Obeng Junior, the threat increased but it was not enough for the breakthrough.

There were no goals in the second half as Hearts of Oak tried in vain to seek the breakthrough with the clearest opportunity falling to King Faisal's Gabriel Osei while Abednego Tetteh also had his chance saved by goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The game ended 0-0 as there was nothing to separate both sides.

VIDEO BELOW: