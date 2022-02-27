1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped vital points on Saturday in their match day 18 clash against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium.

The away side began the game on the front foot as they pummeled the Legon Cities goal area with shots whiles creating decent openings.

Isaac Mensah had the game's first real opportunity but his shot went wide off the post.

The home side gradually warmed themselves into the game but could have been a goal down before they knew what hit them.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh should have done better ten minutes later as he had a glorious opportunity only for his shot to miss by inches.

Isaac Mensah also had a shot saved by goalkeeper William Essu in post for Legon Cities.

After the break the home side pressed for the equalizer as Jonah Attuquaye sent a free kick wide and also had shouts for a penalty in the 68th minute but was waved away by the referee.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

