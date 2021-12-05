1 hour ago

It was another journey to North Africa and Hearts of Oak conceded goals at will this time four goals when they had a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup play off.

They were handed a heavy 4-0 defeat as they have been eliminated from the Confederations Cup 4-2 on aggregate after a hopeless display in Algeria.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

Before heading into recess Hearts of Oak were 2-0 down as poor goalkeeping from Richard Baidoo handed JS Souara the opener in the 21st minute through Saed before Osman Beellatreche added a second goal in the 37 minute after heading home a free kick with the Hearts goalkeeper catching air as he came out for the cross.

After recess Osman Beellatreche scored his second goal and Souara's third in the 48th minute before a late goal in the 88th minute gave the home side a 4-0 win.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: