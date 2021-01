52 minutes ago

It has been an upward trajectory for the phobians since Kosta Papic took charge of Accra Hearts of Oak with the team recording impressive results.

Hearts of Oak won their fourth game in the Ghana Premier League by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday Evening.

Goals from the Manaf Umar and the inform Victor Aidoo ensured Accra Hearts of Oak walked home with all the three points on the day.

VIDEO BELOW: