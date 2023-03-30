1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak gave life to their faltering hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League as they defeated high-flying Accra Lions 1-0 on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was foreign import Don Linda Mtange who grabbed the winner for the phobians as they edged the tight game.

There was a return for Dennis Korsah, Caleb Amankwaah and Eric Ofori Antwi who all missed Hearts of Oak's 3-0 loss at Karela.

Accra Lions also had to do without the influential duo of captain Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari.

Hearts started the game on the front foot as they made incursions into Lion's half but the pendulum swung as Lions also took over.

There were free kicks and chances for both sides but none of the teams were able to take advantage of it as the first half ended 0-0.

David Oduro nearly drew first blood for Lions from a cross from Boateng but Ofori Antwi saved the day for Hearts in the 25th minute.

After half-time, Linda Mtange grabbed the winner for Hearts of Oak in the 64th minute of the game for his first goal since joining Hearts.

Hearts have now moved to third on the league table with 38 points after the victory.

VIDEO BELOW: