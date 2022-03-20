4 hours ago

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh gave us a timely reminder of his talents and what he can do when he is on song as on Sunday he was the slayer of Ashgold.

A double from the young forward handed the phobians a deserved 2-1 win in their match day 21 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Afriyie Barnieh was on a goal drought as he had not scored in his last seven league games but scored either side of each half to return his side to winning ways.

The home side started the game on the front foot and their persistence gave them a penalty after the referee adjudged they was a foul.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and slotted home past goalkeeper Dennis Voetre in the 12th minute to make it 1-0.

The phobians relaxed after taking the lead which handed the away side the impetus in the game and 13 minutes later the away side pulled parity in the 25th minute with Aminu Adams the goal scorer for the miners.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the game ended in a stalemate with nothing to separate both sides.

After recess the phobians pressed on for the winner and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh struck home a worldie from range to hand the reigning champions a 2-1 lead.

The phobians picked up all three points and are now four points adrift the fourth spot and 12 point behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

VIDEO BELOW: