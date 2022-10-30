3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak mounted a spirited comeback at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in their match day 4 clash against Gold Stars to record a 2-1 win.

It is the club's first three points of the season and the first game under new trainer Slavcko Matic who was appointed some weeks ago.

Hearts in their first three matches had two draws and a defeat which resulted in the sacking of Samuel Boadu.

The away side was quick off the block as they caught Hearts of Oak off guard with an early goal through Prince Kwabena Owusu in the 9th minute of the game.

Hearts of Oak rallied back and grabbed the equalizer through Isaac Mensah who connected with a cut back from Otanga to make it 1-1 in the 78th minute.

Gladson Awako stole all three points for Hearts of Oak in the 87th minute as he curled home a beautiful free kick to hand Hearts a 2-1 win.

HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: