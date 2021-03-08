7 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost their first game on the road this season in the Ghana Premier League against struggling Elmina Sharks at the Paa Kwasi Nduom Stadium.

The porcupine warriors who have been stricken by injury worries rang changes to their squad as Wahab Adams and Mudasiru Salifu were handed starts.

The game started brightly as both teams had chances to have opened the scores of the game but they wasted the opportunities that came their way.

Kwame Opoku shot goalwards after beating the Sharks goalkeeper but his goal bound effort was cleared off the line by his defense.

Elmina Sharks had all the chances but wasted them and had about three penalty appeals waved away by the center referee.

When the second half began, they made their dominance count as Alhaji Mustapha ghosted past left back Imoro Ibrahim before slotting home in the 55th minute to open the scores.

VIDEO BELOW: